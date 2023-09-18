MagnumCares assist accident victim schoolboy

THE MagnumCares “Cepat-Cepat Tolong” programme recently contributed to the medical needs of accident victim U. Harinesh from Gambang, Pahang.

The eight-year-old boy was involved in an accident on April 25, when he was a pillion rider on a motorcycle. His left leg was severely injured when it got into the moving rear wheel of the motorcycle. His calcaneum (often called “heel”) was fractured too, in the mishap.

Since then, he has not been able to stand and walk with the injured leg, unless he uses crutches. He has to go for a corrective surgery and that will cost RM6,620, according to his parents.