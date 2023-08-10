MagnumCares celebrates CSR commitment, honours beneficiaries

MAGNUMCARES marked a significant milestone in its 55-year journey, celebrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainable practices at its MagnumCares Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur today.

The event, held in collaboration with TVB Anywhere was witnessed by their partners, beneficiaries, various youth non-Governmental organisations and supporters who have played a pivotal role in MagnumCares' enduring legacy of giving back.

MagnumCares is the CSR arm of the Magnum Group, while TVB Anywhere is an online pay-TV and shopping platform by Hong Kong television station Television Broadcasts Limited for non-Hong Kong audience.

At the celebration in Sungai Wang Plaza today, Magnum executive director Krian Upatkoon extended the group’s heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, emphasising how their support “has played an instrumental role in MagnumCares’ longstanding mission”.

“Over the past five decades, MagnumCares has played an integral part of countless lives in Malaysia, celebrating shared victories and positive impact. Our connection with the people has been the driving force behind MagnumCares initiatives.

“We deeply appreciate their loyalty, which has enabled us to extend life-changing hope to communities all across Malaysia. Their choice to stand with us has made all of this possible. Thank you for choosing us; your support is truly invaluable, and our collective impact, immeasurable.”

At the event, MagnumCares also celebrated the impact of its innovative digital platform #ProjectMagnumHearts, available on the MyMagnum app that aims to inspire anyone to become a “Community Hero”.

Launched last year, the platform is for MagnumCares to be better engaged with the public. It is designed to enable people to participate more directly in charitable causes, while also providing visibility into the impact of their contributions.

“I encourage everyone to start their #ProjectMagnumHearts journey and choose your causes by giving Magnum Hearts to community projects you wish to support. We strongly believe that ‘nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something’. Together, we can bring tremendous change to countless lives,” said Upatkoon.

The event also showcased the impact #ProjectMagnumHearts has accomplished with the attendance of beneficiaries from The Lost Food Project, Great Hearts Charity Association, Yayasan Maha Karuna and the National Autism Society of Malaysia, joining to collectively celebrate achievements and receive their sponsorship contributions.

Upatkoon, in thanking TVB Anywhere, also stated how MagnumCares and TVB Anywhere share a common commitment to various CSR causes, focusing on community, environmental and social issues. “TVB Anywhere’s support stands as a testament to the shared values aimed at creating a brighter future for all.”

At the event, it was announced that as part as the two organisations’ partnership, TVB Anywhere is providing a 30-day free access and monthly subscription discount to TVBAnywhere+, exclusively only for Magnum’s M Premium members.

The partnership aims to offer value-driven benefits and unique entertainment experiences to the members, by offering them access to an enormous archive of latest, overseas TVB programmes.

A special highlight of the day yesterday was the appearance of TVB’s celebrated Hong Kong artiste Ali Lee who showed her support for MagnumCares’ cause. She had also spent time as part of MagnumCares’ initiative held on Saturday, where she visited SJK (C) Kampung Baru Ampang and mingled with some of its autistic pupils.

Upatkoon stressed that with continued determination and hope, “MagnumCares will remain steadfast in making a positive impact on countless lives to make the world a brighter place for all.”