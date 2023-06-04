MagnumCares enhances ‘Rainbow Home’ through Home Enhancements Program in Selangor

IN LINE with MagnumCares’s home enhancements program (HEP) for selected homes; 3Rs jobs will be carried out which are Repairing, Refurbishing and Replacing faulty essential items to ensure the residents get to stay in a comfortable, safe and sustainable environment throughout the year.

This year, Rainbow Home is identified as the beneficiary home for Selangor HEP 2023.

The home was given a Facelift Painting in the bedrooms, study room area, dining area and living room to provide a clean and pleasant feel.

Apart from the facelift painting, we have also engaged an electrician to check all electric sockets, fix all spoiled lighting casing, replace all lightings to LED eco-friendly, and replace new bamboo curtains at the 1st floor study area to ensure the children have a good environment to study.

In this respect, The Selangor MagnumCares team, led by Lim See Chin, Vice President 2 - Regional Head East Coast and Selangor had visited the home and contributed the following items (approximately RM 8,000) to the said home’s person in charge, Madam Sheila: -

1. 25 x LED lightings (Eco-friendly)

2. Installed new lighting T8 (Tube 8)

3. Replaced and installed new bamboo curtains at study area at first floor

4. Painting to the boys bedroom

5. Painting to the girls bedroom

6. Refurbishing the walkway area.

7. Refurbishing at dining area

8. Fixing spoiled lighting casing and painting in the kitchen area

9. Fixing spoiled electric sockets and switches