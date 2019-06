Check out the video above and watch how these women made the change and Smart Switch! CHANGE may be difficult, and scary – but conquering the fear can open up a whole new world. Throughout history, there have been women who were bold enough to step up to various challenges facing them, and who managed to pave the way for other women to follow, and to go beyond them.

Many people know that Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, but few know that before she pursued flying full-time, she was actually aiming for a career in the medical field. It took a lot of courage and determination to set off on her solo journey, and to transform from a young lady who flew airplanes as an occasional hobby, to a world-renowned pioneer with numerous flying records under her belt. For many other women, the first step is often the most challenging, especially when it comes to moving away from something familiar to a new pursuit or environment.

However, for those who have successfully embraced change, it is because they were shown that the risk of going beyond their comfort zones is worth the reward. This idea is the underlying principle of Samsung’s iChanged campaign. Aimed at celebrating women who have boldly made positive changes in their lives, it also showcases how the features on the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices can help them achieve new heights.

To help make the transition easier, Samsung offers the Smart Switch. For those planning to make the switch from other Android or iOS phones to a Samsung device, the Smart Switch will transfer all your contacts, photos, music and messages with just a touch of a few buttons.

So, be one of those women who were bold enough to step up and make a difference – in their own lives and the lives of those around them.