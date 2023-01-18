$!Make your heart your main focus in 2023

IT’S the beginning of the year when we have started making (and are trying to keep to!) our resolutions for a new year. For many, the events of 2022 may have caused them to realise that they should pay more attention to their health and wellbeing. And therefore, their New Year’s resolutions for 2023 might be the perfect opportunity to make changes that can have a real impact in their lives.

One of the best ways to ensure good health is to take better care of your heart. After all, the purpose of a New Year’s resolution is to improve your life. And improving your heart health can play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

It’s true that making real changes in your life can be challenging, especially at first. But with the right mindset, effort, and support, you can incorporate it your daily life. If you ease yourself into your new routine, you can improve the likelihood of sticking to your goals. If you are unsure, be sure to talk to your doctor about setting reasonable goals for your needs.

TIPS FOR A BETTER HEART

Eat a healthier diet. While this might sound like common sense, it is not always easy to stick to in the street food paradise that is our country with its food-filled festive seasons, like the upcoming Chinese New Year period. However, there is no need to completely cut out the majority of the dishes and cuisines available – as long as you follow a few simple rules.

-> 1. Cut down on saturated fat and cholesterol by limiting meat, whole-fat dairy products, and eggs. Eat more fish.

-> 2. Avoid trans fats in stick margarine, fried foods, and many snack and “junk” foods. Cut down on salt.

-> 3. Choose olive and canola oils.

-> 4.Load up on whole-grain products instead of refined grains and simple sugars. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

Exercise more often. You probably have heard this advice before, or even thought to yourself that you need to get into shape. However, this goes beyond signing up for a gym membership or training for a marathon. The simple fact is that any form of physical activity will do, as long as you are able to maintain it regularly. Adults should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity. To eventually reach this goal, start with a brief activity that can get your heart rate up for about 10 to 15 minutes. The goal is to work your way up to doing it for about five days a week. Biking, gardening, and a brisk walk are all enjoyable ways to hit this target.

Avoid tobacco products. This includes secondhand smoking as well. When it comes to the chemicals in tobacco smoke, they actively harm your blood cells and damage the function of your heart. This damage increases your risk for atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries. From there, you could see a domino effect as the plaque builds up and causes more issues, potentially resulting in death.

Reduce stress. While this sounds like a no-brainer, this is probably one of the most important steps to maintaining your improved heart health. Figure out what makes you tense, then try to change what you can. Talk over your problems and worries. Get enough sleep. Do things that are fun, especially with people you like. Learn to appreciate and enjoy life’s many little pleasures.