$!Malaysia Airlines offers up to 50% off on airfares

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines is offering up to 50% off on airfares along with more travel benefits and opt-in options from today until May 8 with its latest Ultimate Travelicious Deals campaign.

Customers travelling to international destinations will be able to enjoy return Economy Promo fares, with 20kg baggage allowance, from as low as RM379 to Phuket, from RM399 to Kochi and RM629 to Bali, or fly to China from as low as RM589 to Nanjing, from RM689 to Hong Kong and from RM1,089 to Shanghai.

Other destinations on offer include Perth from RM999, Seoul from RM1,099, Tokyo from RM1,199 and London from only RM2,499.

Meanwhile, customers without any need for baggage can enjoy Economy Lite one-way fares to domestic destinations which starts from as low as RM69 to Penang and Langkawi, from RM99 to Kuching, and from RM159 to Kota Kinabalu.

All fares are valid for travel from April 29, 2019 until March 31, 2020, and comes with 7kg of cabin baggage allowance, complimentary refreshments, free in-flight entertainment with no credit card fees.

There are also a wide range of value-added services to enjoy during the campaign period including a 10% discount on MHinsure (with promo code TRAVEL10), seat selection, prepaid extra baggage and access to the Golden Lounge in KL International Airport (KLIA).

Take advantage of a 15% discount on standard seat selection plus 10kg extra baggage bundle or lounge access plus extra legroom seat bundle.

Other additional offers include discounts for on ground services by Malaysia Airlines’ partner such as booking.com.

Enrich members can also earn up to 25% Bonus Enrich Miles for Business Class and 4 Enrich Miles for every US$1 spent on its partner, Rentalcars.

“If you missed out on our recent promotions, now is the best time book your tickets for travel in the next 10 months,” Malaysia Airlines’ Group Chief Revenue Officer Ignatius Ong said.

“The Ultimate Travelicious Deals, offers more benefits that gives customers more reasons to travel with Malaysia Airlines to their favourite holiday destinations. You can even personalise your travel and enjoy Malaysia Airlines’ premium services from RM69 one-way to Penang or Langkawi or a return trip to London from only RM2,499. Grab this great deal now to secure your seats.”

This promotion is also applicable for other Malaysia Airlines’ fares category, BASIC and FLEX and extra baggage options on the BASIC, SMART and FLEX options. For more information on this promotion, visit Malaysia Airlines’ website at www.malaysiaairlines.com.