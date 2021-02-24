Malaysia’s first digital festival KLoud Fest celebrates creativity with tons of activity

Malaysia’s first digital festival that celebrates creativity, KLoud Fest, is available to stream from 19th to 20th March 2021. Working in partnership with social enterprise, DiverseCity, Liver & Lung has worked hard to produce and curate Malaysia’s first fully digital festival that unites local artists and provides a platform for them to showcase their work to the world. What to expect?

KLoud Fest will be hosting an exciting array of original film, music and comedy created just for you. Some of the highlights include: + ‘Nasi Lemak: The TikTok Musical’ - a South East Asian first featuring viral dance moves, original songs and hilarious scenes. The video below is a taster for what’s to come in the musical.

+ ‘Dance Revolution: A Virtual Dance Party’ produced by local DJ Jonny Vicious + ‘Happy Hour: A Comedy Variety Show’ presented by rising comedy star, Hannan Azlan + ‘Badrish & The Beatles: A Multimedia Film' - a film exploring one boy’s relationship with the legendary band. + ‘Eye On The Ball: A Documentary Film' - a documentary film following Malaysia’s national para-football team and their journey to the ASEAN Para Games. There will also be a series of enriching Malaysian masterclasses titled: ‘Trina in KL’, hosted by Malaysian actress Putrina Rafie, to encourage everyone to get creative. “Challenging times call for innovative measures: the show must go on!” said Liver & Lung Co-Founder, Shafeeq Shajahan. “As COVID-19 disproportionately impacts our community, it became obvious that, as creative leaders, we needed to innovate technologically and curate artistic experiences that are digital-first yet still deliver on quality and are uncompromisingly entertaining,” he added. “KLoud Fest has heaps of potential - and this is only the beginning. In many ways, it is a great equaliser, bringing artists and audiences together and providing emerging local talent with a platform to showcase their work to the world,” said the co-founder of Liver & Lung, Hannah Shields. Event details (so you don’t forget!)