Malaysian 3D character artist living the gamer’s dream in California

PETALING JAYA: Teo Rui-Rou, a One Academy graduate, succeeded in making her dream become reality. She currently works as a 3D Character Artist for one of the world’s most popular video games, VALORANT, based in Los Angeles, California. Her vital role requires her to create digital 3D models of characters based on drawings which will then be brought to life. Being part of a huge gaming company like Riot Games - the developer of renowned games such as League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and the creator of Arcane, is an opportunity that animators could only dream of. Before the 26-year-old’s successful career, it all began with her love for animated series and old shows from the TV channel, Cartoon Network. From that point on, it sparked her interest in animation which continues to serve as her inspiration to this day. In high school, she was introduced to the game Ratchet & Clank by a friend. Her love for the creature designs and art style, made her look up the artists online. That was one of the first few instances where she thought an art career was possible.

“I was about to pursue a career in science, but I couldn’t see myself doing that long term and I didn’t think I would be happy,” said Teo. She was more convinced that she was made for the creative field after winning first place in The One Academy’s art competition for secondary school students, the Malaysia Top 10 Young Artists Awards. From there, she heard about their programmes and decided to enrol at the college. Despite having made such a bold choice, she was happy with her decision as long as it meant pursuing a career she was passionate about. Teo talked about how the Digital Animation course at The One Academy was good at introducing foundational skills from 3D modelling to animation, and exposing students to industry-standard software. “It gave me a good head start when I decided to further my studies overseas,” shared the Kuala Lumpur native. In her final year of study, she worked in a team for the student animated short film project. It was one of her most memorable experiences during college as it put her technical and soft skills to the test. As the art director of the project, Teo had to make sure everyone on her team understood how to execute perfectly the art style they had agreed on Their project, Guan Gong & Cat, later won numerous awards such as the Kancil Awards, DigiCon6 Asia and The Rookies Excellence Award. It truly was a proud moment for Teo and her team as it was worth all the hard work and skills they picked up throughout their studies. After graduating, Teo went all out to gain as much experience as possible and make a name for herself as a young emerging artist. She joined Lemon Sky Studios for a few months, where she worked as a junior artist on Warcraft III: Reforged. After that, she worked at a mobile game studio based in San Francisco called nWay Inc.. Over time, Teo’s dedication to gaining experience and pushing herself in the game industry played a huge role in taking the next big step of her career.

“I started playing VALORANT, Riot’s tactical shooter game, a year after it came out and immediately fell in love with the gameplay and art style.” When asked how the opportunity to work at Riot Games came about, she mentioned her love for the game and described how everything fell into place perfectly. She stumbled upon a 3D Character Art internship opening for VALORANT and decided to go the extra mile by creating a portfolio piece that showcased a character in the game’s distinctive style. From that pivotal moment onwards, her dream came true when she was offered a full-time position upon completing her internship with them. As part of the team, she now hopes to develop a new character for the game with a large fan base. Her advice for aspiring artists was to constantly evolve with new tech and talents. “With how collaborative our work gets, it is important that artists familiarise themselves with what is happening throughout the production pipeline,” said Teo.