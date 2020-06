Malaysian actress Che Puan Juliana Evans was surprised to be included in the 100 Most Beautiful Women in the World 2020 list, a poll run by Starmometer.

Her name appeared alongside big names in the entertainment industry such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Emma Stone and Amanda Seyfried.

According to Harian Metro, the actress didn’t know about the poll and was touched by the people who voted for her.

“Alhamdulillah, to think that someone voted for me, they must be Malaysians. So, I take this opportunity to thank those who are willing to vote,” she said.