DON’T miss the inaugural Malaysian Media Awards and Conference for a refreshing perspective on Malaysia’s media landscape.



Themed “Game Changers”, attendees can expect eye-opening insights from luminaries such as Clare Rewcastle Brown of The Sarawak Report, Dato’ Ho Kay Tat, Group Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of The Edge Communications, and Henry Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Astro, as they delve into the evolution of the Malaysian media industry in the 21st century.

Organised by The Media Specialists Association (MSA), the full-day event celebrates the positive impact made to the media industry in Malaysia by individuals or organisations, and concludes with the 15th Malaysian Media Awards.

DATE: Aug 23rd, 2019

VENUE: Nexus 3 Ballroom (Level 3A), Nexus, Bangsar South City, Kuala Lumpur

TIME: 8:00am – 5:30am (Conference)

For more information, please click HERE