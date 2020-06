Just when Malaysians were asked to stop bullying former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James, it seems like the bullies have their eyes set on another target already.

So Young, a South Korean singer and member of female Kpop group Fly With Me, was teased incessantly online for her stage name.

Her stage name is Babi, which holds a different meaning in the Malay language.

In the Malay language, babi means ‘pig’ and calling someone ‘babi’ is an insult here.

The unkind comments from Malaysian bullies definitely hurt the Kpop artist who put up a post pleading everyone to stop.

In the Instagram post, Babi asked “Why are you doing this to me? Just because my name is your laughing stock?”

“Are you fun with this? I am not interested in your language. So it doesn’t matter what my name means in your language.”

“I didn’t know your country, but I don’t want to know it anymore.”

However, she did thank those who tried to help defend her.