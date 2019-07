MARKS & SPENCER has a special treat lined up for its Malaysian customers with the official opening of its new store at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey on the 29th June 2019.

The completely new 11,000 square metre store showcases the very best of Marks & Spencer’s quality clothing and accessories across womenswear, menswear, lingerie and kidswear.

Customers can also expect the best of Marks & Spencer’s food and drink at the Food Hall, which includes an in-store bakery displaying a range of tempting fresh speciality breads, pastries and cakes.

The range includes delicious meal ideas and everyday essentials, from cereals and crunches to pasta and pasta sauces. For customers looking for somewhere to refuel, the Coffee to Go counter will provide an array of hot and cold beverages and light snacks.

The new M&S boutique format aims to make the store more inviting and inspiring for customers to shop with flattering lighting, large mirrors and seasonal imagery.

At the entrance, the striking welcome zone will showcase the season’s must-have trends and through its new sleek and contemporary boutique fashion displays, customers will be able to see the extensive breadth of styles, fits and outfit ideas available at the new store.

Christine Choi, CEO of Marks & Spencer Asia, said “Marks & Spencer is transforming to be more relevant for customers and we’re delighted to bring our exciting new boutique shopping experience to customers in The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey. Combining the best of our quality food and drink and latest fashion collections with our inspiring store environment and exceptional customer service, our new store at Johor Bharu is truly special and we look forward to welcoming customers to our eagerly awaited new store.”