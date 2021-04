While previous trailers have established that the people she know from her past life such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) will make an appearance, the newest trailer showed snippets of Natasha’s childhood.

The latest Black Widow trailer gave more hints of what’s to come in the upcoming film.

“My girls are the toughest girls in the world!” he says in a flashback scene.

In the trailer, the audience is shown a young Natasha Romanoff in multi-coloured hair. David Harbour’s Red Guardian appears to be a father figure to the girls and seems like a supportive dad.

However, life took a bad turn when she was a kid. There was a scene where either Natasha or Yelena getting separated from their parents.

The audience is also showed more of the villain known as the Taskmaster. He is sent to hunt Natasha and can match her every move on the ground and in the air.

The trailer finally ends with a new Russian-inspired version of the Avengers theme while Black Widow is seen walking down a corridor.

Synopsis

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Where to watch

The action-packed spy thriller will launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access* in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

* Disney+ Premier Access is not available in Malaysia and requires a one-time fee access.