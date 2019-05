IN conjunction with Cambodian Financial Literacy Day, the Maybank Foundation has launched its Cashville Kidz Financial Literacy Programme 2019.

Organised by the National Bank of Cambodia in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Cambodia and the Cambodia Microfinance Association, the programme will continue to champion financial literacy amongst Cambodians for the third year in a row.

An initiative by the National Bank of Cambodia, the Cambodian Financial Literacy Day aims to raise awareness on the importance of financial literacy for both mainstream consumers and the public, as well as increase the number of stakeholders in financial literacy efforts.

Maybank Cambodia’s CEO Datuk Mohd Hanif Suadi and Maybank Foundation CEO Shahril Azuar Jimin and the founder of MoneyTree Asia Pacific, Michael Reyes, were present at the launch of the programme.

“It is very encouraging to see Cashville Kidz continuing to achieve its objectives for Cambodia in 2018, where against a target of 3,200, we managed to train more than 4,000 students in Phnom Penh. Given the success thus far, we are pleased to announce the expansion of this programme to provinces outside Phnom Penh this year,” said Shahril Azuar.

Maybank Foundation announced that the rollout of the Cashville Kidz programme this year will be carried out in 30 schools, covering both Phnom Penh and other key provinces across Cambodia.

The award winning Cashville Kidz programme which was created and produced by MoneyTree Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, is endorsed by the National Bank of Cambodia and the Ministry of Education, Youth & Sport.

It aims to address the need for financial education in schools and is in line with Maybank Foundation’s objective to champion financial literacy across ASEAN by educating school children via an animated series.

The animated series is designed to teach school students aged 8 to 12 years-old, the importance of money, in order to prepare them for future financial challenges. The series tagged with an educational and fun element, focuses on specific financial lessons that range from the importance of saving money to developing positive spending habits and making smart investments.