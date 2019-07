DURIAN lovers rejoice! You’re invited to Maybank’s three-day durian party at SS2 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor from July 26 to 28 ( Fri - Sun ).

Get your favourite durians at super low prices at the open space behind Brother Durian SS2 from 3pm-10pm, powered by #MaybankQRPay and #MAE.

There will also be a host of popular food trucks and stalls offering amazing deals at the party so do keep an eye out for them.

The DURIAN HAPPY HOUR special from 6pm - 9pm (Sat & Sun) will have fun activities like face painting, durian mukbang, durian tower, and durian connoisseur (blind taste test) for a chance to win RM100 LAZADA vouchers each, durian merchandises and much more.

Just click HERE to RSVP for the SS2 Durian party!

For the other 100 participating stalls nationwide, apply the promo code DURIAN upon payment to get up to 20% off your durian purchases when paying with Maybank QRPay or MAE.

Click HERE for more information about this amazing nationwide durian festival organised by our good friends at Maybank!