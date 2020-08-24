MDEC to nurture creative digital skills of youths in #YoungCreators event

MDEC is also partnering with TikTok, Snapchat and Binumi to leverage on a strong core group of influencers who will share their experience, insights and advice. The interactive sessions will discuss how to leverage digital and social media platforms and leading technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR).

Featuring top influencers, talents and industry giants within the creative space, participants will learn from the best in the two-day event on 28th and 29th August 2020.

Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is launching #YoungCreators, a breakthrough initiative for youths to thrive in the digital economy. The virtual event aims to nurture creative digital skills of youths in the country and teach them how to leverage digital platforms as a means to upskill, empower creativity and generate income.

The highlight of the event is the Creative Content Challenge with cash rewards and certificates given by TikTok to #YoungCreators’ winners. From this, ten young creators will then be chosen to be inducted in a 12-month Creators Network Programme conducted by CastingAsia.

To participate in this challenge, all Malaysian TikTok users aged 16 and over are encouraged to upload original informative and educational videos using the hashtags #YoungCreators and #TikTokGuru from 22nd to 31st August. Each video must be at least 10 seconds long and the themes include general knowledge, technology, health and fitness, beauty, culture and life hacks.

Partnerships

MDEC’s Chief Executive Officer Surina Shukri believes that despite the ongoing global pandemic, Malaysian digital content creators have been far ahead of the curve when it comes to digital adoption.

“The journey is just starting. With the global pandemic threatening jobs and the overall economy, we have a chance to cushion that blow by empowering the younger generation to embrace digital technology to enhance their creativity and monetise their creations as a sustainable form of living, which speaks to the country’s aspiration to achieve inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all.”

“Today, we are living in the new normal and we believe by partnering with vibrant industry players like TikTok, Snapchat and Binumi, the #YoungCreators initiative will serve as a platform to encourage youngsters to trust in their own creative spirits and make a name for themselves, not only in Malaysia but also globally,” said Ms. Shukri.

"TikTok Malaysia is thrilled to be a part of the #YoungCreators initiative together with MDEC. We are excited to see the creative extent of Malaysian youth in producing informative, educational and entertaining content for their peers and fellow Malaysians to enjoy.”

“We believe that learning does not end with school, and is a lifelong endeavour, made all the more fun with innovative technology which is safe, positive and inclusive!" Cheah Sheau Mei, User and Content Operations Manager, Malaysia elaborates.

Anthony Copping, the Founder & CEO of Binumi said the company is very excited to be working with MDEC on the #YoungCreators initiative. It is vital in the new digital economy for the new generation of storytellers to utilise the power of video.

“We are delighted to be partnering with MDEC to give more Snapchatters in Malaysia the opportunity to explore the world of Augmented Reality (AR) and to have fun communicating visually with close friends and family. As digital transformation becomes a key focus, we want Malaysian youths to be empowered to create AR experiences of their own through Snap’s Lens Studio desktop app,” said Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc.

In conjunction with the recent International Youth Day, MDEC partnered with SnapChat and Celcom to provide Malaysian youth with greater access to the digital world and embrace fun digital lifestyles.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom’s continuous collaboration with MDEC through various initiatives across industries, allows Celcom to bridge digital innovation and drive rapid digitalisation adoption to all walks of life in Malaysia, elevating the nation’s digital ecosystem.

#YoungCreators is expected to reach an audience of around 1,200,000 over a week-long programme with exciting contest for youth.

“We are confident that at the end of the programme, the initiative would help generate a rising new crop of Malaysian content creators of the highest quality,” Surina concluded.

#SayaDigital movement is a month-long national programme organised by MDEC to create awareness, adoption and advocacy of digitalisation to further promote a digitally-skilled Malaysians and digitally-powered businesses in Malaysia.

Full event schedule, list of speakers and additional details for the #YoungCreators can be found at www.mdec.my/youngcreators