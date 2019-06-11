Meet & Greet Batman and Skytropolis Theme Park passes winners list

CONGRATULATIONS, to the winners of the Meet & Greet Batman and Skytropolis Theme Park passes!



Prize Collection Details:

1. Prizes are available for collection from 17 June 2019 – 21 June 2019 (from 10am to 12pm & 2pm to 5pm, Tuesday - Friday) at:

Sun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd (221220-K)

Level 4,

Lot 6, Jalan 51/217,

46050 Petaling Jaya,

Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia.

(Register at guard house and proceed to level 4)

2. Family members and friends can collect on the winner’s behalf provided they furnish a photocopy of the winner’s IC.

3. Collection of prizes after the deadline will be at Organisers’ discretion.

4. Kindly show your IC as proof during prize collection.



Once again, Congrats to the winners!! Remember to take a lot pictures with the Dark Knight and have an AMAZING time at Resorts World Genting’s Skytropolis Theme Park!!