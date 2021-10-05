Mega savings on back-to-school essentials at MR DIY

There’s a flurry of excitement in the air as schoolchildren across the country prepare to return to school in stages, after close to 18 months in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as always, Malaysia’s favourite retailer MR DIY will mark the occasion with a mega “Back to School’’ campaign, designed to help parents and students stock up on school and safety essentials at low prices.

The campaign, which runs through the month of October, offers up to 50% discounts on 51 essential back-to-school items at all 742 MR. DIY stores, as well as at their e-commerce website, www.mrdiy.com.my.

The MR DIY “Back to School” product lineup includes children’s face masks at RM1.40 for 10 pieces, the all-important face mask case at RM2.50 each, while children’s face shields will be priced at RM1.20 per piece.



Other return-to-school essentials include hand sanitisers in convenient 30ml refillable bottles at RM2.50 each, cutlery sets at RM2.90, and lunch boxes at RM2.00 each.

Announcing the campaign, MR DIY Group Vice President of Marketing, Andy Chin said, “MR DIY has always been a beacon for parents looking to stock up on school essentials; they know that they can get school bags, stationery, and other paraphernalia at our stores at low prices. This year, we also realize that parents are concerned about keeping their children safe, which is why we have extended the back-to-school product range to include protective gear for children. By reducing the prices of these essential items, we hope to make the return to school affordable and stress-free for both parents and students. Knowing students are properly equipped will also make it easier for school authorities to ensure students adhere to the SOPs.”

For the full list of products on offer in the MR DIY “Back to School” campaign please click HERE for Peninsula Malaysia and HERE for Sabah and Sarawak.



For more information, visit MR DIY’s website, www.mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my, and their social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.