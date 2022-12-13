Merry Christmas at Fairway Coffee House of M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur 24 & 25 December 2022

Santa Claus is coming to town! It is never too soon to start planning your Christmas party for a fabulous celebration. Make a trip to Fairway Coffee House of M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur to share the Christmas spirit with friends, colleagues or family and enjoy a wide spread of delectable creations specially prepared by our experienced chefs.

With a wide variety of enticing Christmas specialities such as Roasted Whole Jumbo Chicken with Condiments, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb, New York Mini Beef with Chimichurri Sauce, Potato Boulangère, Mussels in French Style, Classic Lamb Stew and Baked Pasta to name a few.