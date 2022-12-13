Merry Christmas at Fairway Coffee House of M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur 24 & 25 December 2022

Santa Claus is coming to town! It is never too soon to start planning your Christmas party for a fabulous celebration. Make a trip to Fairway Coffee House of M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur to share the Christmas spirit with friends, colleagues or family and enjoy a wide spread of delectable creations specially prepared by our experienced chefs.
With a wide variety of enticing Christmas specialities such as Roasted Whole Jumbo Chicken with Condiments, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, Roasted Whole Leg of Lamb, New York Mini Beef with Chimichurri Sauce, Potato Boulangère, Mussels in French Style, Classic Lamb Stew and Baked Pasta to name a few.
Other delicacies to revel in include the Crustaceans on Ice (Slipper Lobster, Yabbies, Oyster, Tiger Prawn, Half Shell Scallop, Black Mussel, Mud Crab), Smoked Salmon with Dill Cream Cheese and Avocado, Classic Margherita Pizza with Micro Sweet Basil, Singapore Chilli Crab, Stir Fried Lotus Root with Black Fungus, Assorted Naan, Chicken Tandoori, Tandoori Fish Tikka, Chicken 69, Satay and Lol-Lok station ( Prawn, Mussel, Flower Crab, Squid Ball, Fish Ball, Shiitake and Enoki Mushroom, Fish Cake, Crab Stick, Beef Ball, Cockle)
Desserts are also the highpoint here for those who have a sweet tooth. Each pastry is intricately crafted and the most popular creations include Au Chocolate Pound Cake, Chestnut Buche De Noel, Mango Carrot Cake, Fraisier Buche De Noel, Tiramisu, Black Forest Entremet, Classic Fruit Cake, Pannetonne, Marzipan Stollen, Pistachio Saint Honore, Mille-Feuille Framboise, Lychee Choux, Passion Fruit Kaffir Lime Tart, Pave Gateau, Salted Caramel Financier, Mince Pie, Berry Panna Cotta, Pate De Fruit, Macaron, Assorted Cookies, Coffee Biscotti, Marshmallow Pop, Assortment of Chocolate Truffle, Traditional Christmas Pudding with Crème Anglaise and Almond Tart with Berry Sauce.
To add to the festive cheer, Santa Claus and Christmas carollers will be entertaining our guests. For enquiries or reservations, please call 603 -7773 7690 or email to fnb@mresort-hotel.com.my
Eve of Christmas Day & Christmas Day Buffet Dinner
24 & 25 Dec (6.30 pm - 10.30 pm)
RM228.00 per adult & RM93.00 per child aged 5 -11 years
Christmas Day Hi Tea
25 Dec (12.00 pm – 4.00 pm)
RM165.00 per adult & RM93.00 per child aged 5-11 years