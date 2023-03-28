MGB Berhad showcases Pangsapuri Saujana Indah offers affordable and convenient living in Johor Bahru

SELANGOR: MGB Berhad (“MGB” or the “Group”) (a subsidiary of LBS Bina Group Berhad), a construction and property development solutions provider, proudly presents - Pangsapuri Saujana Indah, a new residential development, offers affordable and convenient living in Johor Bahru. Developed by MGB, the official construction arm of LBS, the 2.6-acre freehold property comprises 988 units spread across two towers with a total GDV of RM 437 million.

This newly developed apartment strategically located within the southern gem offers a range of units with prices starting from RM352,000. Tower A offers 393 units across 37 floors, while Tower B offers 595 units across 37 floors. The development’s unique selling points include its accessibility via major highways, such as the North-South Expressway, the new coastal highway to Iskandar Puteri, the Pasir Gudang Highway, the Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway (EDL), JB East Coast Highway, and Senai-Desaru Highway.

The development is also only 20 minutes away from the Custom & Immigration Quarantine Complex (CIQ), making it a convenient location for frequent travellers. Pangsapuri Saujana Indah is set in the sprawling township of Molek and Johor Jaya, where the towers soar to the sky. The development is in close proximity from the Daiman 18 Golf Club, making it an ideal location for golf enthusiasts, and amenities are accessible from Pangsapuri Saujana Indah as it is located near several vibrant areas.

Enjoy the array of amenities, such as swimming pool, kids playground, multipurpose hall, surau, BBQ station, fitness zone and gymnasium for gym goer as well as outdoor park which includes an outdoor running track that encourages a healthy lifestyle, to jumpstart Johor Jaya city living with key places to explore within the neighbourhood.

Residents of Pangsapuri Saujana Indah can also enjoy easy access to various leisure facilities, including the Austin Height Water Theme Park, located just 10 minutes away from the property. For nature lovers or green activists, the development is close to Seri Alam Lake Garden and Seri Alam Blue Lake, with breathtaking views, and is well-known among hikers.

Pangsapuri Saujana Indah offers a perfect combination of affordability and convenience, making it an ideal place for families and professionals looking for a comfortable living experience in Johor Bahru.

Tan Sri Lim Hock San, Executive Vice Chairman of MGB Berhad says “Above and beyond its exceptional accessibility, connectivity, and quality, Pangsapuri Saujana Indah is a project that stems from a company with a solid track record which has proven capabilities and financial strength. This provides us an upper hand in delivering the project on time and within budget, all of which ultimately allows our homebuyers to feel confident and brings them peace of mind even prior to getting the keys to their future home.”

Pangsapuri Saujana Indah will be the latest participating project for the LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 campaign where homebuyers stand exclusive chances to bring home RM1.5 million worth of amazing lucky draw prizes. Prizes include 22 units of Perodua Axias, 41 units of SM Sports 110R motorcycles, 33 units of Sony 5.1 Cinema Home Soundbars, 46 units of Decathlon Rockrider ST30 mountain bikes, Panasonic 40” Televisions and much more.

More details on Pangsapuri Saujana Indah can be found at https://mgbgroup.com.my/our-expertise/pangsapuri-saujana-indah/.