THE Malaysia Global Business Forum hosted the MGBF Golden Quill Media Awards in Kuala Lumpur on May 2, 2019, on the eve of World Press Freedom Day.

Founding chairman of the Malaysia Global Business Forum Nordin Abdullah said World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom throughout the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The Malaysian media have taken impressive steps to improve the capacity of the industry in the last year, and we want to recognise those at the cutting edge of this development,” said Nordin.

Among the 17 award recipients was the Sun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd’s Advertising and Marketing manager Satthivel Murugan who received the Best Local Business Marketing Award.

“I am happy to share this achievement with my fellow colleagues, and would like to thank both the marketing and editorial teams for their support,” said Satthivel.

The other award recipients include Hafidz Baharom who received the Most Influential Commentary Award. Hafidz writes the On The Other Hand column in theSundaily.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum was established to assist stakeholders at the intersection of international business and Malaysian business through advisory, advocacy, research, networking and business matching.