Monster Hunter game creators approve monster designs in upcoming film adaptation

The problem with adapting a video game beloved by fans into movies is when it misses the mark. It could be a different version of the characters, the monsters and the setting which can put off many who loved the original work.
When it comes to envisioning Monster Hunter for the screens, director and writer Paul W.S. Anderson sat down multiple times with the both of the Monster Hunter game creators, Ryozo Tsujimoto and Kaname Fujioka, to dial in the look of the monsters.
In the video, we’re shown the monsters named Diablos and Rathalos. Fujioka commented that the adaptation is “very, very close to the game” with a thumb up.
Both Fujioka and Tsujimoto gave their approval to the adaptation and thanked Anderson for incorporating the changes they suggested.
While we aren’t told the when the film will premiere, we’re given a peek of what to expect through the long teaser below.