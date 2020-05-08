Mother’s Day watch list

Spoil your mum this Mother’s Day with a nice and comfy movie night in. She rarely gets to enjoy watching and finish a full movie without interruptions so today is her day to do so! The Joy Luck Club

Based on a book of the same name written by Amy Tan, the film tells a compelling and harrowing story about four Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. Viewers rated the film highly saying it’ll cause tears, laughter and a deeper appreciation of mothers. Mamma Mia!

While the plot mostly revolves around Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) seeking out her real dad, the story also tells a compelling story of a single mum named Donna (played by Meryl). Trouble brews when Sophie invited three men, who were her mum’s lovers in the past, to her wedding in hopes that one of them is her father. This film is packed with comedy and is a musical spectacular, perfect for movie nights with the family. Brave

Princess Merida of the clan Dunbroch is a tomboy to her mother’s chagrin. Her refusal to be betrothed caused her to make a deal with a witch which triggered a curse that turned her mother and brothers into bears. When Princess Merida realises her grave error, she has to race against time to protect her family against her father and the other tribes. Freaky Friday

This classic film tells the story of a rebellious teen Anna (played by Lindsay Lohan) and her mother, Tess (played by Jamie Lee Curtis). Their animosity for each other reaches its peak when they woke up in each other’s bodies. The curse forces the squabbling pair to walk a mile in each other’s shoes. While they initially loathed the idea, they start to realize how difficult life is for the other and begin to make amends. Bad Moms