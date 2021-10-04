Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

FIRE ... water ... wind ... and everything in between! Marvel Studios’ latest drop, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is more than just bending natural elements, engaging in combat and breathtaking visuals.

Of course, it is no surprise to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie smashing the global box office, even though the world has been hit by a pandemic.

The trailblazing film features some of the biggest Asian stars, with Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina (Nora Lum) as Katy, Tony Leung Chiu Wai as Wenwu and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.

The opening gives the audience a peek into Shang-Chi’s current life in San Francisco. The warrior, who goes by the name Shaun, has been working as a parking valet since leaving his past behind. His peaceful life doesn’t last long, when a group of assassins steal a pendant that was gifted by his mother when he was young.

The unfortunate incident forces him to fly to Macau with his best friend Katy, to warn his sister, Xialing. As the film unfurls, Shang-Chi is dragged further into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation led by his mysterious immortal father Wenwu. This, of course, culminates in a series of exciting action set pieces.

As someone who never misses out on a Marvel movie, never in a million years did I expect to see a MCU film placing an Asian superhero and an Asian cast in the spotlight, while also knocking down Asian stereotypes that often occur in the United States.

I felt a deep connection through the impeccable portrayal of Chinese culture in every scene. From the subtleness of details in the combat scenes, to the use of colour in all props, architectures and visuals.

As if Yeoh being acknowledged worldwide wasn’t enough to make me proud as a Malaysian, my heart continued to soar with joy when I saw the 59-year-old in the MCU film, executing what she has always been good at, the martial arts.

I’m glad that this movie was crafted with so much detail and attention. Audiences will be able to understand Chinese culture in-depth. For instance, the use of Ying and Yang that to subtly depict Shang-Chi and his father’s powers combined together and how the mythical Chinese creature, the dragon, was represented in this film.

You also get to see female empowerment in this movie, which is a much-needed “filling” to close the gender gap in the action film industry.

Be that as it may, I did expect more out of Shang-Chi’s outfit. I would prefer for there to be more details and a more modernised martial arts outfit, rather than just seeing him fight in black pants and a pair of sneakers.

Despite all that, the humorous moments and the soundtrack which complemented the film were certainly the cherries on top. If you are craving laughs and actions after a dreadful year, stepping outdoors to watch this film will be worth it.