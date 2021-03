Homegrown retail giant MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad today launched a robotic e-commerce warehouse in Seri Kembangan, Selangor. The 65,000 sq ft warehouse is equipped with programmable robots that are able to fulfil online purchases faster compared to a manual system, resulting in a 200% increase in operational efficiency. MR D.I.Y. has invested up to RM5 million to design and build the robotic e-commerce warehouse system.

Speaking to members of the media who visited the warehouse today, MR D.I.Y.’s Group Vice President of Marketing, Mr Andy Chin said, “Online shopping has been gaining traction in recent years. In anticipation of this trend and the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) technologies, MR D.I.Y. had already started the design and build of this warehouse in 2019. With the advent of the pandemic and the resulting movement control orders, online shopping grew in quantum leaps and has become a behaviour that is here to stay.”