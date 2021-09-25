MR DIY slashes prices on essential items with Poket Selamat 7 campaign

AS OFFICES and businesses around the country reopen, and students prepare to return to school in October, MR DIY is ensuring that everyone has access to affordable personal protective gear to stay safe.

The iconic homegrown Malaysian retailer recently announced a permanent price reduction in its range of face masks and face shields.

Currently, 3-ply face masks are priced at RM5.00/box (down from RM5.90/box previously), while face shields are priced at RM5.90/pc (down from RM7.90/pc).

In addition, further savings on essential items can be found through Mr DIY’s ongoing Poket Selamat 7 campaign.

MR DIY Group (M) Berhad vice president of marketing Andy Chin explained that the Poket Selamat 7 campaign is timely.

Chin added: “We want to help the rakyat to stay safe as they return to work and school, or if they need to travel.

“By permanently reducing the prices of protective essentials, we hope they will find it easy to adhere to the SOPs without burning a hole in their pockets.

“It is the surest way to ensure that the entire community will be safe.”

The announcement was made in conjunction with the launch of MR DIY’s annual Poket Selamat campaign, which showcases mega offers on popular, best-selling, and high-demand products.

In this, its 7th edition, discounts of up to 40% on 45 selected products are being offered at 738 MR DIY stores nationwide, as well as on the retailer’s e-commerce website www.mrdiy.com.my.

As part of the campaign, MR DIY has also introduced deep discounts on hardware, electrical items, handphone and car accessories, household products, stationery, and toys.

These discounts will be effective at all outlets from now to Oct 15.

Full details, as well as the Poket Selamat 7 campaign catalogue can be found on the Mr DIY website.

