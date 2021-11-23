MSU’s 28th Convocation ceremony

Management and Science University (MSU) awarded a total of four thousand and hundred forty-four graduates at its 28th Convocation Ceremony here in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by National Security Council (MKN) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines as well the Phase Four of National Recovery Plan (PPN).

The scrolls for the eight-session ceremony were awarded by MSU President Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid. Also, in attendance were MSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Puan Sri Datuk Dr Junainah Abd Hamid and the senior management of the University.

Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies (FBMP) contributed the most number of graduates, with 1,253 graduates and the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering (FISE) presented the most number of programmes, with 124 programmes.

Ten programmes presented their first batch of graduates: Bachelor in Cardiovascular Technology (Hons), Bachelor in Health Science Management (Hons), Bachelor in Education (Science) (Hons), Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management & Piloting (Hons), Bachelor in Visual Communication and Marketing (Hons), Diploma of Ophthalmic Dispensing, Diploma in Office Management Technology, Diploma in Translation and Interpretation, Diploma in Interior Design dan Diploma in Information Management.

Five categories of special awards of excellence were presented to 67 recipients from among the graduating Class of 2021.

The Chancellor Gold Medal Award went to Mohd Sufyan Shamsir, Bachelor in International Business (Hons); who received a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU for higher studies at MSU.

Receiving the President Award were Hana Chen Wei Jun, Master of Science in Public Health; Hazim Shaiful Bahari, Bachelor in Computer Science (Hons) and Amsyar Mustaqim Hadzeri, Diploma in Culinary Arts which comes with a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.

Whereas Muhammad Ali Jaleel, Doctor of Philosophy (Management/ Business); Mathavan Thiyagarajah, Bachelor in Education (Health and Physical Education) (Honours) as well as Muhammad Syamil Muhamad, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) were received the Mohd Shukri Yajid Outstanding Award which comes with a trophy, cash and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.

Forty-three from the graduating Class of 2021 Best Students group received the Academic Award and seventeen the Industry Award. They have received a trophy, cash, and a scholarship from Yayasan MSU.

Local as well as multinational industry and a non-profit organization, sponsors included MSU Medical Centre, Pharmaniaga Berhad, Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Mega Fortris (M) Sdn Bhd, N.A.Z Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd, Zeneration, Allied View Sdn Bhd, Fire Fighter Industry Sdn Bhd, Krenovator Technology Sdn Bhd, ISACA Malaysia, Le Meridien Putrajaya, Perdana Kota Bharu, Optometris Wan Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Society of Cardiovascular Technology as well as MV Technologies.

The name Management and Science University (MSU) has become synonymous with a quality education that is both transformative and enriching. Making an impact in Malaysia, Asia, as well as globally, MSU focus on developing and delivering quality human capital in critical-need areas; among these are Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Information Sciences, and Engineering, besides Business Management & Professional Studies, Education & Social Sciences, Hospitality & Culinary, and Music & Fashion.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet the stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC).

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 150 among Asia’s best universities, Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking and Top 601+ for University Impact. Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 47% of the world’s best universities in the QS WUR 2022 and Top 200 for impact on gender equality and no poverty in THE University Impact Rankings 2021.

In recent QS WUR by Subject 2021, MSU has emerged Malaysia #1 in for Subject’s Art and Design category, at World Top 151-200 list.

QS WUR by Subject 2021 also places MSU at World Top 51-100 and Top 2 among Malaysia’s institutions of higher education offering Hospitality and Leisure Management programmes.

Another new entrant securing a QS WUR by Subject 2021 ranking is Business and Management Studies, placing MSU at Malaysia Top 11 and World Top 451-500.

MSU is an applied, enterprise university focused on graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, MSU is ranked by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.