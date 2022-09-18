MSU widens access to higher education

Lifelong learning refers to the process of gaining knowledge and learning new skills throughout your life. Many people continue their education for personal development and fulfilment, while others see it as a significant step toward career advancement.

As one of the national Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) centres, Management and Science University (MSU) offers breakthrough ways for working adults wishing to further their studies. A wide range of programmes is offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

With ten locations including Sabah and Sarawak for potential candidates to take the APEL Aptitude Test as the non-conventional pre-qualification for entry into higher studies, MSU currently offers APEL (A) and APEL (C) at T-3 (Certificate), T-4 (Diploma), T-6 (Bachelor’s degree), and T-7 (Master’s degree) levels.

Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners who are richly work-experienced yet lack academic qualifications.

APEL (A) or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning allows working professionals with a direct pathway towards higher education without prior formal educational qualifications. It is a systematic process that involves the identification, documentation and assessment of prior experiential learning to determine the extent to which an individual has achieved the desired learning outcomes, for access to a programme of study and/or award of credits.

Otherwise, APEL (C) or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows the assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

An applicant presenting only SPM for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it’s possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Another flexible option for the adult learner to pursue their education is a micro-credential programme. Its offer offers industry in-demand programmes that provide flexible and made easy learning assessments that shall fulfil his or her needs for comprehensive education in preferred areas of study. These stackable programmes will allow for exemptions into academic programmes at MSU.

MSU APEL Centre is managed by the MSU Continuing and Extended Education Centre (CEdEC). It was established with the aim to excel at providing continuing education in tandem with society’s current needs. Promoting lifelong education, CEdEC offers programmes that suit best those in need of flexibility in the scheduling and overall conduct of the teaching and learning experiences.

As professional adults in the working world or self-managed professions, the demands to balance work and study are an everyday struggle, be it financially, personally, or professionally. Keeping up with the pace of the industries’ evolving scenarios, MSU is providing opportunities by offering flexible learning modes and programs.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Among the best in the region, the University’s programmes of study are meticulously crafted to enhance graduate potential, producing graduates that are a popular pick among employers.

MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate School of Management.

