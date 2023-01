Wizards of the Coast is gearing up for another exciting year with the upcoming release of Magic: The Gathering – Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. More planeswalkers are expected to fall under Phyrexian control as the multi-part release that started in last year’s Dominaria United marches on to its ultimate conclusion.

theSun is honoured to bring our readers a sneak preview of one of the cards in the new Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

For more info visit: magic.wizards.com/en