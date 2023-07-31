$!Mutiara Austin Residence - Ehsan Property’s newest innovative residential development

(Left) Shareholder of IPG,Jonathan Loh Bing Cong, Managing Director of Gplex Realty, Jimmy Chao Miew San, MCentury Properties Head of Southern Region, Dato Katherine Ho, Pengasas Kumpulan Ehsan dan Pengasas Ehsan Property, Dato Haji Abdul Hamid Bin P.V ABDU (D.I.M.P), Pengurus Besar Kumpulan Ehsan , En Abdul Gafur Bin Suleiman, Pengasas First Global Realty Sdn Bhd, Ms Sophia Chong, Pengurus Projek Kanan First Global Realty Sdn Bhd, Hoo Chang Kang and Renzo Realty, Dato’ Ivan Cheng attended the launch of the show unit of Mutiara Austin Residence at Mount Austin Johor Bahru.

JOHOR BAHRU: Ehsan Property, a company that is swiftly developing a reputation for its visual conceptualisation and provision of premium assets has just revealed their newest innovative architecture, Mutiara Austin Residence, a new residential development in Mount Austin, Johor by Lintang Hebat Sdn Bhd. Dato’ Haji Abdul Hamid Bin P.V Abdu, the company’s founder said that the driving factor to Mutiara Austin Residence is its proximity to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail (KL-SG HSR) development. “Because of the surrounding infrastructure and the upcoming KL-SG HSR, there is a pent-up demand for new properties in this area. In comparison to two years ago, the real estate market is also more solid now,“ he said.

Mount Austin is also a well developed area with a lot of desired services and facilities, including Ikea, Lotus, Toppen, hospitals, and colleges and universities. Abdul Hamid added that Mount Austin was chosen as the location of the project due to the abundance of amenities surrounding it and its close proximity to Johor Bahru city centre. Along with it, Mount Austin is well known for its high end product offering which adds the value of good demographics that affects the reputation of the area. “We did a case study on the area and we understand that there is strong demand for affordable houses,“ he added. Dato’ Haji Abdul Hamid said properties are established through the company’s principle-based transactions, consistent efforts, and skillful execution rather than through physical strength.

The project’s name, Mutiara Austin Residence, is meant to evoke the image of a pearl in a vast ocean. Mutiara Austin Residence comprises three blocks of service apartments with a total of 650 units and is a new high-rise development project by Lintang Hebat Sdn Bhd. Strategically located within Mount Austin vicinity, it is a five minute driving distance to Aeon Tebrau and Ikea Tebrau. For those who enjoy greenery, Mutiara Austin Residence is crafted with a green design philosophy, which is extremely evident on the facility level where there is an herb garden. He asserts that the unit types with the highest levels of interest from potential buyers right now are Type A, which has a built-up area of 743 square feet (2+1 rooms and 2 bathrooms), and Type B, which has a built-up area of 862 square feet (3 rooms and 2 bathrooms). “We have more of these types of units in the project since they are not too big and are affordable for small families and first-time home purchasers. We do offer a very intriguing discount to those who purchase Bumi-lots. We also provide partially furnished units, he added. Mutiara Austin Residence is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and the project’s Phase 1 sales have reached 88 per cent. Phase 2 will launch by October of this year, according to Dato’ Haji Abdul Hamid.