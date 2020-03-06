Natural ingredients that are harmful to your skin

There is a growing trend of using natural and organic products in skincare regimens. But what a lot of people don’t realise is that there are natural ingredients that can be harmful to the skin. Facial skin, which is much more delicate than skin on the rest of the body, may react badly to some of these natural ingredients. As always, it’s always best to check with a dermatologist before adding any of these natural ingredients to your skincare. Apple cider vinegar Due to the acidity of apple cider vinegar, natural skincare enthusiasts claim that it can kill bacteria, remove dead skin cells and unblock pores. The truth is, it’s not suitable for everyone. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) contains acetic acid, which does not work the same way as salicylic acid or glycolic acid. If it’s not diluted, ACV can burn the skin, and it’s just not safe for those with sensitive skin. The success rate of using apple cider vinegar is also purely anecdotal and not backed by research. Lemon

Lemon is often promoted as a natural skin whitener, but it’s a nightmare for some dermatologists. This is because lemon has a pH level of about 2, and is way too acidic for our skin which is about pH 4 or 5. Lemon juice can literally eat away the skin’s protective barrier, which makes the skin more sensitive to sunlight. This can lead to discolouration and blistering if it’s severe. Coconut oil

According to dermatologist Paul Dean, coconut oil has one of the highest comedogenic ratings, which means it can clog pores and become a huge problem for acne-prone skin. This can lead to breakouts, which is exactly what we want to avoid. It’s also too heavy as a face moisturiser so the oil is best used for drier areas such as the elbows and knees. Even so, coconut oil only acts as a top barrier on the skin. Witch hazel Witch hazel is distilled using ethanol, with the extract containing about 15% alcohol which can damage and dry out the skin in the long run. Moreover, witch hazel contains a volatile oil known as eugenol, which is a skin irritant and can trigger pores to produce more oil in response. Cinnamon