Langkawi island in Kedah is known for its beaches, nightlife and its duty-free products. While that is all true, the island holds many other interesting sights to see and things to do. Here’s where you should head to when you’re in Langkawi for a short and fun trip! 1. Langkawi SkyCab and Skybridge

Langkawi is known as the Jewel of Kedah and visitors can see the beauty of the island once up in Gunung Mat Cincang. For the best vantage point, head up to the peak using the cable car. The cable car also takes visitors up to the Skybridge where visitors can enjoy the cool breeze and walk among the clouds. Down below is the Oriental Village where visitors can buy souvenirs and watch performances. 2. Langkawi Wildlife Park

For some peace and relaxation, the Langkawi Wildlife Park provides a serene enclave filled with colourful birds. The birds and other animals can be fed with food which can be bought with entry tickets. The park is also home to many other wild animals such as the raccoons, peacocks, fennec foxes and crocodiles. Families will have fun feeding the ostriches, emus and deers too. 3. Spas

After a long day visiting the sights, heading to a spa provides a good respite. Imagine getting a good rub down to loosen your muscles while being surrounded by nature. With organically grown ingredients used in massages and treatments, you’ll emerge from the spa feeling refreshed and rested. 4. 3D Art Museum

The 3D Art Museum features many surreal and well-painted scenes perfect for memorable holiday photographs. It may not look much at first glance but it’ll look like you’ve stumbled into another world once you see the pictures taken. 5. Skytrex Adventure

An exhilarating way to enjoy nature in Langkawi is to soar and walk among the trees in Skytrex. Visitors will be zipping through the rainforest canopy on zip lines, bravely crossing wobbly bridges and navigating through a rope obstacle all in the name of fun and adventure. 6. Langkawi Zipline Adventure

Another thrilling adventure is to go ziplining with friends and family. Imagine flying above tree canopies and waterfalls with the glittering Andaman Sea in the distance. In between, there are three bridges to walk through and catch a breather. Visitors get to take home some HD pictures for free after completing the adventure course too! There is also a double zipline course perfect for newlyweds and couples. 7. Dataran Lang

The iconic 12-metre giant eagle overlooking the sea at Dataran Lang is an emblem of the island. With its reddish-brown wings spread wide, taking pictures in front of the eagle makes for a majestic sight. Dataran Lang is also perfect to enjoy some strong breeze in the tropical climate and watch ferries sail in and out. 8. Taman Lagenda Langkawi

Taman Lagenda Langkawi is a great seaside park to get acquainted with the myths and legends of the island fast. After taking pictures of the giant eagle at Dataran Lang, families can take an enjoyable stroll in the park as they make their way around all 17 sculptures depicting the folklores. There are also buggies for rent to ride around the area. The park is also a popular jogging spot among the locals. 9. Underwater World Langkawi

Underwater World Langkawi holds over 500 species of sea creatures such as rockhopper penguins, harbour seals and seahorses. Children get a spectacular sight of sharks, giant stingrays and green turtles swimming around them up close under the 15-metre underwater tunnel. 10. Galeria Perdana

This gallery was founded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the belief that the gifts he received from delegates are public properties. As such, the gallery offers a peek of the gifts he received during his time in office as the prime minister years back. The sprawling estate with oriental architecture offers a picturesque view and photo opportunity as well. 11. Mahsuri Tomb & Museum