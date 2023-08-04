NCT Group Breaks Ground on Malaysia’s first Certified Managed Industrial Park

SELANGOR: NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) today marked a significant milestone with the ground breaking ceremony of Malaysia’s first certified Managed Industrial Park (MIP) of its kind, NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP), which took place at Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA. Officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar, YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin bin Shari and accompanied by YB Tuan Ng Suee Lim, State Selangor Speaker, the project is set to spur the State’s industrial property sector and contribute to the economic growth of Selangor.

The ceremony was also attended by Dato’ Sri Yap Ngan Choy, the Founder and Group Managing Director of NCT Group of Companies, Dato’ Yap Fook Choy, Group Executive Director of NCT Group of Companies.

Driven by the Selangor State Government, the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS) was launched recently by Selangor Menteri Besar, YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin bin Shari. As a key project of IDRISS, NSIP will feature advanced infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) technology, state-of-the-art data analytics, and various other latest advancements in digitalisation and automation. By harnessing the power of digitalisation, NSIP aims to create intelligent, connected systems that enable seamless operations while streamlining end-to-end process flows for its investors, as NSIP becomes the hub for electrical & electronic (E&E), semiconductor, smart logistics and transportation and 4IR-inspired industries.

Comprising a total of three phases, the first phase of NSIP will consist of 101 units and 27 plots featuring semi-detached factory, detached factory, link-detached factory, and industrial plots ranging from up to 50 acres. Anchored on its digital capabilities and leading the way as Malaysia’s First Certified MIP, the expected gross development value (GDV) of NSIP is approximately RM8 billion for all three phases of the development.

As an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Industrial Park with GreenRE certification, NSIP will be fully equipped with solar-ready factories, rainwater harvesting systems, and water and waste management systems, aimed at reducing industrial and commercial carbon footprint and promote sustainable business practices, enabling its tenants to maintain their competitive advantage in the market.

Dato’ Sri Yap Ngan Choy, the Founder and Group Managing Director of NCT Group said, “NSIP marks a major step forward in the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies (IR 4.0) as it encourages collaboration and innovation, leading the way for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalise on the opportunities presented by digitalisation. NSIP is a visionary project that not only creates an ecosystem that embraces the technology and innovation but also provides an opportunity for like-minded investors to operate in a unique and technologically advanced digital environment for their businesses to thrive.

“With a project of this magnitude currently underway, we look forward to creating more than 50,000 jobs during construction along with numerous employment opportunities for Malaysians once it is completed. With the support of Invest Selangor, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), we are pleased to share that NSIP has successfully secured its first investor, YuePu, for the purchase of a land area of 48.05 acres. We are proud of the progress we have made and believe that NSIP will be recognized as the pinnacle of a comprehensive and integrated destination for work, live, play, and learn, attracting even more local and foreign investors.”

To provide greater ease of doing business, NSIP will serve as a one-stop center, providing access to services from various stakeholders such as Invest Selangor, MIDA, The Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), Perkeso, and the Kuala Langat Council. This facility is aimed at assisting investors in NSIP to grow their businesses by offering solutions to business licensing, tax and incentive related matters.

Phase 1 of NSIP is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. NCT has been working with its partners, such as Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Solarvest Holdings Berhad, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Microsoft Malaysia, and more, to fully equip the MIP to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers today and in the future.

In addition, as part of NCT’s continuous effort to drive the evolution of the next generation workplace through the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (4IR) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), NSIP will establish a 4IR Talent Centre in collaboration with 20 universities and TVET institutions.

Residing on a 732.5-acre greenfield site at IDRISS, NSIP is tailored to suit business owners and property investors on the search for a strategically located base of operations. It is located within 10 kilometres radius of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, approximately 50 kilometres away from Port Klang and is well connected to two major highways, boasting seamless connectivity and gateway access.

NSIP is leading the industry by incorporating cutting-edge technology in the development of the park. The gated and guarded facility is designed with smart solutions and equipped with 5G support, which ensures reliable and speedy connectivity. One of the standout features of the park is the AI-Managed Centralized Labour Quarter (CLQ) which provides high-quality accommodation for up to 30,000 workers. Additionally, NSIP also boasts a commercial centre, aimed at establishing the park as a leader in the Malaysian market while elevating the corporate image of businesses located within the park.