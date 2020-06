You can now feed your Neopets on desktop AND on mobile devices! Log on and rediscover Neopets, this time on your mobile device! https://t.co/erEk7akseS pic.twitter.com/1BaeDH5uac

Neopets was all the rage in the year 2000s and it was the website that formed many good memories for the children and pre-teens then. For those who have forgotten what it is, Neopets is an online virtual pet website where users can adopt their own pets called Neopets. It’s also considered as one of the first social media networking websites.

In Neopets, users get to play games, feed their pets, train their pets for battle, discover different places in Neopia (the world in Neopets) and even treat their pets to a hotel stay. Neopets was the answer to all children who wanted to keep a house pet but wasn’t allowed to.

According to news reports, Neopets is still active today with over 1.5 million active users and is now launching a mobile site so players can care for their pets from their smartphones!

Just to clarify, Neopets will not be an app but a mobile optimized website. It will have all the same features as the desktop version of the site, including daily games, puzzles, community aspects, the usual pet-raising experience and more.

Right now, the mobile site is in beta testing and if you’re keen to relive the childhood days, you can sign up on the Neopets homepage.

Also, it seems like half the world missed out on the announcement that Neopets has plans to make a TV series too!