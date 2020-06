The plan was announced officially on Neopets Twitter back in February 2020.

Other than the comeback with a mobile site , it seems like Neopets is going to be developed into a children’s television show too!

Neopets TV show? It’s happening. Read more about our collaboration with Beach House Pictures and what we have planned for this new project! https://t.co/dnm4y5VBYa pic.twitter.com/1DpofXx3m8

According to Kidscreen, Blue Ant Studios-owned prodco Beach House Pictures has partnered with JumpStart Games (the current owner of Neopets) to develop the first Neopets animated series.

Singapore-based Beach House will develop new stories and characters while Blue Ant’s Canadian studio will provide animation services.

Beach House intends to cater the show for children ages 8 to 12. The Neopets show seems to be in good hands seeing that Beach House has experience producing children’s shows like Hiccup & Sneeze and Teddies, and Blue Ant Media has worked on animated shows such as Night Sweats.

“The property is popular across age targets and since the ’90s its fans have identified it as a fun and safe space, and we want to bring that to a new generation of kids,” says Beach House Pictures’ creative director Donovan Chan.

“It’s rare to come across a property with global reach, which has a great historical DNA, but is also a blank slate for creatives because it doesn’t already have a series.”