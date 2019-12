In order to provide underprivileged children with a brighter start to the 2020 school year, Nestlé Malaysia joined hands with non-governmental organisation the Empire Project to give 90 primary school students a Back-To-School shopping treat at Mydin USJ1.

In conjunction with International Volunteer Day, over 100 volunteers from Nestlé Malaysia and the Empire Project took part in the activity, which brought together students from SK Danau Kota, SK Danau Kota II, SK Dato’ Keramat I, SK Wangsa Maju Seksyen 2, SK Gombak Utara, along with recipients of Empire Project’s food bank programme. With the help of the volunteers, the children enthusiastically picked out new school uniforms, shoes, school bags as well as stationery.

To further support the children and their families, Nestlé Malaysia also distributed goodie bags with household essentials such as Nestum, Milo, Nescafe and Nespray.

The Back-To-School activity is part of Nestlé’s global employee volunteer initiative, Nestlé Cares. The programme aims to instil a culture of volunteerism amongst employees across the various Nestlé markets.