Netflix adds five new original anime projects to its Anime Festival lineup

In line with Netflix Anime Festival 2020, there are five newly announced projects added to the diverse catalogues of stories on the streaming platform. The five titles - Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, Thermae Romae Novae, High-Rise Invasion, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and The Way of the Househusband – are part of the several shows in the lineup. Netflix Anime Festival 2020 will be showing 16 upcoming anime projects including the announcement of five new original projects and 11 projects previously announced. Check out the upcoming five new original anime projects: 1. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Following the success of Rilakkuma and Kaoru, this new stop-motion animation follows the adventures of Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori and Kaoru when they go play in an amusement park that’s about to close. 2. Thermae Romae Novae

Based on the popular manga, the story follows the adventures of Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire. In this comedy adaptation, he accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture. 3. High-Rise Invasion





Based on the manga by Miura Tsuina (Ajin) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), this gory death-game manga is set in a world where high rise buildings that don’t reach the ground are connected via suspension bridges. High school student Yuri Honjo finds herself lost in this abnormal space with masked figures mercilessly slaughtering anyone. To survive, she has two choices: to kill or be killed. 4. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

The series contains four strange episodes based on the stories a manga artist, Kishibe Rohan, saw and heard while he was travelling. He wanted to give his works more realism and decided to travel to collect material for the manga. However, he has the ‘Stand’ ability which allows him to learn everything about a person and also alter their memories and behaviours. 5. The Way of the Househusband