Fans of Transformers get to look forward to a new show very soon. Netflix has released another trailer for Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy- Earthrise to give a glimpse of what to expect.

With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron. To make matters even dire, they have to fight off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots.

Optimus Prime and his team embark on a desperate mission that will push them to the breaking point as they travel to uncharted new worlds to face spacefaring mercenaries, enigmatic figures from long ago and even their own creators... the Quintessons.

There’s no exact release date given yet by Netflix so everyone will just have to patiently wait for Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy- Earthrise to premiere.

We can all bide a little time by watching the teaser trailer above.