Netflix’s The Uncanny Counter revives the demon-slaying rush on screens

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, The Uncanny Counter is an action-packed series centering on four seemingly ordinary characters called “Counters.” They’re demon hunters tasked to fight evil spirits from the afterlife who descend on Earth in search of eternal life.





While the Counters possess special abilities to fight demons, they still have to maintain their normal everyday cover as workers in a noodle restaurant. Director You Sun-dong explained that despite the fantasy element, it will be a relatable action show because “there are many things in societies everywhere like violence within schools, families, and the workplace, that are similar to evil spirits.”





Rising actor Cho Byeong-kyu takes on the role of the main character So Mun. Having made an impression with his previous roles in Sky Castle and Hot Stove League, Cho is an actor to look out for. Cho was also perfect for the role of So Mun because the author of the original webtoon actually had the actor in mind for the main character.

With such an important endorsement, Cho definitely feels the pressure to perform the role well. This is also because he’s a fan of the webtoon. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel any pressure. I’m relying on the production crew and the actors, so I can be free from the pressure. I think all four Counters are main characters,” Cho candidly said. The rest of the main cast are also scene stealers to look out for. Yu Jun-sang, in particular, worked out diligently to achieve chiseled muscles.

Singer-actress Kim Se-jeong shared that the cast attended a stunt academy and her growing interest in action.