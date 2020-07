Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars... pic.twitter.com/vGWY06VLBu

Never Have I Ever is officially greenlit for Season 2! The announcement was made on a staged Zoom call with fellow cast members of the show.

The Netflix coming-of-age comedy tells the story of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl as she tries to navigate her life the best she can after the death of her father.

Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who played the character Devi Visha has won the hearts of viewers in Season 1 for her stellar and relatable performance.

Rejoining her in the second season are fellow cast members Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.

The series is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and the debut of the show’s first season received highly positive reviews.

The comedy story is partially based on Kaling’s real childhood while growing up in the Boston area. Here’s to hoping it’ll never lose its charm in season 2.

Never Have I Ever season 1 is currently streaming globally on Netflix.