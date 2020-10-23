$!New docuseries First Person filmed with Snapchat Spectacles

When Snapchat Spectacles came out, many were sure it will not take off with the masses.
Fast forward to today, Snapchat is premiering its first Snap Original film filmed using Snapchat Spectacles titled First Person.
First Person shows the world through the eyes of extraordinary young people as they fight to protect our planet.
Produced by Yusuf Omar and Hashtag Our Stories, this documentary series puts the camera on the faces and in the hands of its subjects.
Throughout the 12-episode journey, viewers will meet inspiring young people from all over the world.
These are young innovators providing unexpected solutions to environmental problems you didn’t know existed.
They are doing incredible things such as making synthetic hair out of plants by turning leaves into weaves, training rats to sniff out landmines, and discovering new ways to build houses by utilizing human urine.
New episodes of First Person will air every other day on Snapchat’s Discover page and you can subscribe to the docuseries to get notified when new episodes drop.