$!New docuseries First Person filmed with Snapchat Spectacles

When Snapchat Spectacles came out, many were sure it will not take off with the masses.

Fast forward to today, Snapchat is premiering its first Snap Original film filmed using Snapchat Spectacles titled First Person.

First Person shows the world through the eyes of extraordinary young people as they fight to protect our planet.

Produced by Yusuf Omar and Hashtag Our Stories, this documentary series puts the camera on the faces and in the hands of its subjects.