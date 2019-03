SINGAPORE: The Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum in Singapore earlier today showcased the company’s latest innovations, vision, and strategy in home Internet of Things (IoT) powered home appliances.

This year’s Samsung Forum saw the unveiling of Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV lineup, the Frame, the next generation Family TV Hub refrigerator, and QuickDrive washing machine technology. Also on display was New Bixby based connected solution, Samsung’s own intelligence platform.

Among newly unveiled 2019 QLED lineup included a suite of 8K and 4K TVs, such as the 8K Q900R that ranges in screen size from 65in to 98in, as well as the 4K Q90R, Q80R, Q70R and Q60R models that range from 43in to 82in sizes.

In total, the expanded 2019 QLED lineup features more than 20 models and includes more ultra-large TV models.

These TVs are going to be in more than 60 market within this year.

In a surprising move Samsung announced that that their smart TVs will support iTunes Movies and TV Shows app and support Apple AirPlay 2.