New mentor on the block

ALAN LIM, a branding and creative veteran who also founded an advertising agency today, has a new mission in life. As a newly-appointed mentor at Saito University College, his mission is to ensure that what is taught is relevant to the industry.

“The business world changes every minute. Our students are taught to hit the ground running. I myself, during the course of my work as creative director, employed a Saito graduate, but he was so in demand that within a short while, he was offered higher pay and left,” said Lim, who believes relevancy is the key word.

“You need a bridge from the University to the workplace. That’s my role as mentor,” added Lim, who recently joined Saito as mentor.

Director of the newly revamped K2 School of Business and Design at Saito University College, Jonson Chong, said, “With all the rapid changes taking place in technology and society today, I believe the future that Saito graduates face is highly unpredictable and more complex and challenging.

“Hence, our mission at K2 School of Business and Knowledge is to make all our graduates future-proof by combining business and design. This is why our programmes are not only designed to equip our graduates with the business know-how but also with the creative skills and courage to take on whatever challenges they may face and come up with innovative solutions confidently,” said Chong, who believes in the quote by the former Vice-Chair of General Electric in America, Beth Comstock.

“What business needs now is design. What design needs now is to make it about business.”

Chong feels it is important to guide Gen Y and Z, who represent the new age of millennials, to embrace knowledge of both disciplines in one degree, and Saito’s Foundation in Business, Diploma in Business Management, Bachelor of Business in Digital Marketing, and Bachelor of Business Marketing incorporate design subjects in the foundation, diploma, and degree business programmes.

“As the gig economy grows, these inter-disciplinary skills are important as millennials these days prefer to either freelance or start their own businesses, having design as well as business management skills is important to succeed in the new world out there,” he said.

Even Lim, who set up his own agency after nearly 30 years in the business of advertising and branding, winning international and local awards, said it was time to build a bridge between graduates and industry, making them more relevant and better prepared in the employment sector.

“The main reason for the re-vamped syllabus is for students to experience the power of two degrees in one degree; it prepares students with the skills of the future by incorporating functional, key elements of both streams to nurture holistic graduates.

“So whether Saito students are aiming to be a driver of innovation, owner of a creative agency, or leader of business and social change, the degree from K2 School of Business and Design will equip them with the necessary skills to succeed,” he said.

Lim is fully aware of the importance of industry exposure, and students at K2 experience both, learning from both lecturers and industry experts.

“At the K2 School, different Hubs have been created, and one such example is the Technology Hub with industry partners, where students are trained by industry partners and learn the tools and tricks of the trade in broadcasting, video-making, digital learning, as well as building online business platforms,” explained Lim, who, as a mentor feels this aspect is one of the most important of the programmes.

Chong feels that with more and more millennials opening up businesses, especially digital-based ones, it is important for them to anticipate critical trends that impact businesses. This is possible with the Sustainability Hub.

“With the growing focus on ESG, the Sustainability Hub is designed to develop diverse perspectives and problem-solving skills and keep climate change and social issues in mind,” added Chong, who had seen the most talented graduates not be able to run successful businesses due to a lack of awareness of current issues and trends.

For those who signed up at Saito University College, the students would be entitled to attend a “Kursus Tiktok Influencer’” at no cost, where they would be trained to join the world of social media as successful TikTok Influencers.

For more information on Saito University College and its programmes, please click on thesundaily.my/services/forms/thesun-saito-form.