$!New normal, but MagnumCares is still doing its part for the community

2020 has been a tough year for everyone in Malaysia as we first experienced Movement Control Order and started practicing social distancing due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Despite this, MagnumCares continued to engage with the communities by providing different forms of assistance to ensure the communities receive the help that they need to endure throughout this pandemic.



This pandemic has impacted many lives especially the underprivileged communities as their incomes, food necessities and health assistance continue to decline. MagnumCares responded promptly to assist and even worked hand-in-hand with several non-profit organizations to help more than 27,000 people from different groups of underserved communities and more than 5,000 students nationwide.



This MagnumCares spirit of caring for the Community never faltered and in line with our MagnumCares’ tagline, ‘For you, with you’, in 2020, we helped different communities by providing financial aid to support single Moms to sew 4,000 PPEs for the front-liners, donated health equipment (ventilators) to hospitals, donated to NGO centres to be better equipped and able to self-sustain their own livelihood, provided financial aid to students in need as well as we helped the Orang Asli villages to install basic lighting in their homes.

Magnum Group has contributed more than RM2.5million in 2020 helping the community to lessen their burden during the Covid-19 situation.



This year, following the implementation of Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0) in the Peninsula states, this upcoming Lunar New Year is going to be a “stay-at-home” new year. However, this is not stopping MagnumCares from continuing to spread festive cheers to more than 13,500 residents in 230 charitable homes nationwide under the new normal practices.

“We will be distributing face masks, food necessities and provide financial assistance to them.” Ms Beh Swan Swan, Head of Magnum Group CSR said,



“Despite the many challenges faced by everyone in Malaysia, wherever Magnum can, Magnum will continue to render help and reach out to those underserved members of the Community. We understand the tough challenges that everyone is facing and we will always try to find new and effective solutions to help them endure and ride over this tough period. Do check on your family, friends, and neighbors who are alone during this festive period and extend your greetings to help cheer them on”.

Magnum wishes everyone a Happy and Safe Chinese New Year to all Malaysians. “Let’s stay home and safely usher in the year of the Metal Ox. Remember “Nobody can do everything, but everybody can do something.”