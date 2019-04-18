New Toyota Yaris: ‘A class-above, high-status image’

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) Sdn Bhd launched the all-new Toyota Yaris today. The model is the second vehicle after the current Toyota Vios, to come from UMWT’s new assembly plant at Bukit Raja in Klang, Selangor.

At the launch UMWT president Ravindran K said it had been a while since the last time UMW Toyota Motor has a hatchback model in its line-up. The last Toyota Yaris was sold from 2006 until 2012 which was a Completely-Built-Up (CBU) from Japan and was competitively priced. More than 1,000 units of the Yaris were sold during that period.

“Consumer preferences have changed. We now see that many customers, especially from the younger generation like the hatchbacks because they represent a sportier image. “Looking at the trend, we decided to add back the Yaris to our model line-up and it will be UMW Toyota Motor’s first Completely-Knocked-Down (CKD) hatchback produced at our new Bukit Raja manufacturing plant.”

Ravindran added that the new addition to the Toyota range also demonstrates the company’s support towards the government’s aspiration for better localisation in vehicle production. The new Yaris is available in three variants – 1.5G, 1.5E and 1.5J. In keeping with its sporty character, there are five exterior colours, including its signature colour the Citrus Mica Metallic.

The other choices are Super White II, Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Silver Metallic. On-the-road selling prices (for private registration in Peninsular Malaysia) are: Yaris 1.5G – RM83,888. Yaris 1.5E – RM76,888. Yaris 1.5J – RM70,888.

The new Yaris has been designed with “a class-above, high-status image”. Unlike the typical hatchback which is more box-like, the Yaris profile is sleek and streamlined with an advanced and sporty design.

Its bold design comes with refined styling that gives a unique identity. When visualising the cabin of the new Yaris, the designers sought to provide a minimalist look that would create a sense of roominess that's greater than its actual size.

High-quality materials are used throughout the cabin and for the seats, the upholstery has accent colours to emphasise the sportiness and individuality of the model. When maximum cargo space is required, both backrests can be folded flat, extending the boot floor so that long items can be carried.

To maximise value for money, the new Yaris is comprehensively equipped with a number of features to make each journey more enjoyable. It has auto air conditioning, DVD-AVX system with a seven-inch touchscreen display that comes with USB mirroring for connectivity and Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) for a 360-degree bird’s eye view of the vehicle.

Storage spaces are a necessity in a car, more so in this age where people carry portable devices and also require places to put their drink containers. The new Yaris offers many such storage spaces for front and rear occupants.

There is also a 12V socket and two USB ports for powering or recharging multiple devices for drivers and passengers’ convenience. The new Yaris comes with the 2NR-FE 1.5-litre engine, a proven four-cylinder DOHC power plant with Dual VVT-i.

It is tuned for outstanding fuel efficiency and smooth delivery of power and torque. All variant comes with a seven-speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic transmission. This has a manual mode to allow the driver to make selections of the seven speeds in the CVT for quicker response.

A Drive Mode Switch allows the driver to prioritise fuel efficiency or stronger performance. The new Yaris has been evaluated by Asean NCAP with the maximum of five stars.

This rating applies to all variants as they have the main active and passive safety features that are required by Asean NCAP for the maximum rating. The features include seven SRS airbags and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control (TRC) and Hill-start Assist (HAC).

Other standard features include electrochromic rear-view mirror and a Drive Mode switch. Safety is further enhanced with a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, DVR with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

For a total peace of mind, owners of the new Yaris can enjoy motoring during the full five years warranty.

There is no limitation on mileage travelled after original registration so the owner gets the full five years of coverage.