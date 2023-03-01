New Year’s Eve 2022 countdown party

THE year passed by and within the blink of an eye, Sunway Velocity Mall bid goodbye to 2022.
It has been a quiet 2 years when the pandemic hit the nation but with perseverance, Malaysia has done well.
Sunway Velocity Mall organized a New Year’s Eve Countdown Party for its community to show its gratitude.
On 31 December, a massive crowd thronged the mall to usher the New Year with Sunway Velocity Mall at its location in Peel Road.
The 2023 Countdown is brought to you by Sunway Velocity Mall, co-organized by Sunway Property, Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, and Sunway PALS, with participating brands like Huawei, Sunway Multicare Pharmacy, Sunway Velocity Hotel, Carlo Rino, Nanyang Café, Gajeto, Qili Go Fresh Fruit, and Canton Kitchen.
“It has been a while since we gathered like this.
“Fittingly Malaysia has transited to an endemic phase and Sunway Velocity Mall took the opportunity to host a New Year countdown to usher a better beginning for 2023.
“Wishing everyone Happy New Year!” said Phang Sau Lian, Senior General Manager, Sunway Velocity Mall.
The massive celebration was from 5.30pm onwards, and the venue was filled with exciting carnival games, food truck lane and bazaar with over 40 international food and beverages and a countdown concert featuring a one-of-a-kind line-up with artistes meet & greet.
The countdown concert begun at 9pm with renowned artiste appearances and LIVE performances by Ayda Jebat, Priscilla Abby, Haqiem Rusli, Vanessa Reynauld, Skipper, JE Pong, Gaston Pong, Liesl-Mae, and special appearance by Han Xiiao Aii. Fans were able to view their favourite artistes up close, especially those with Exclusive Meet & Greet Passes.
These passes were redeemed by winners who won the Facebook contest prior to the event day with extra spots for the die-hard fans.
Sunway Velocity Mall had good news for all its patrons as the shopping hours were extended until 1am!
Visitors enjoyed a one-day shopping spree with the mall’s selected tenants, offering not-to-be-missed deals with over 60 outlets extending their business operating hours till 1am.
The night was filled with happy faces as family and friends shopped and dined all night long and enjoyed themselves.
It was a great bonding opportunity as everyone ushered in the 2023 together.
Among the other festivities offered were carnival games where everyone tried their luck at winning gifts! Sunway Pals had membership registrations to, where with every purchase made with Sunway Pals merchants, shoppers were able to spin the wheel and win a mystery prize.
