New Year’s Eve 2022 countdown party

THE year passed by and within the blink of an eye, Sunway Velocity Mall bid goodbye to 2022.

It has been a quiet 2 years when the pandemic hit the nation but with perseverance, Malaysia has done well.

Sunway Velocity Mall organized a New Year’s Eve Countdown Party for its community to show its gratitude.

On 31 December, a massive crowd thronged the mall to usher the New Year with Sunway Velocity Mall at its location in Peel Road.

The 2023 Countdown is brought to you by Sunway Velocity Mall, co-organized by Sunway Property, Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, and Sunway PALS, with participating brands like Huawei, Sunway Multicare Pharmacy, Sunway Velocity Hotel, Carlo Rino, Nanyang Café, Gajeto, Qili Go Fresh Fruit, and Canton Kitchen.