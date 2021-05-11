NJOIHD now available for customers

Left to Right Mazhairul Jamaludin, Sherry Al-Hadad and Alif Satar during the virtual event

Putting innovation and their subscribers at the forefront, the NJOI satellite TV service sees a high-definition upgrade with the new NJOI HD Pack, where customers will have access to 10 HD channels at RM15 for 30 days.

The new My NJOI app seamlessly makes the process of purchasing prepaid credit top-up, viewing content and pack selection as convenient as possible.

Arriving just in time for the Hari Raya festivities, the NJOI HD Pack enables subscribers to watch a wide variety of movies, live sports, documentaries, dramas and local shows in high-definition while staying indoors amid festive cheer.

The 10 HD channels are Astro Prima, Astro Oasis, Astro Vaanavil, Astro Xiao Tai Yang, Astro AEC, CCTV4, Astro Awani, Hello, eGG and Astro Arena.