NJOIHD now available for customers

Putting innovation and their subscribers at the forefront, the NJOI satellite TV service sees a high-definition upgrade with the new NJOI HD Pack, where customers will have access to 10 HD channels at RM15 for 30 days.
The new My NJOI app seamlessly makes the process of purchasing prepaid credit top-up, viewing content and pack selection as convenient as possible.
Arriving just in time for the Hari Raya festivities, the NJOI HD Pack enables subscribers to watch a wide variety of movies, live sports, documentaries, dramas and local shows in high-definition while staying indoors amid festive cheer.
The 10 HD channels are Astro Prima, Astro Oasis, Astro Vaanavil, Astro Xiao Tai Yang, Astro AEC, CCTV4, Astro Awani, Hello, eGG and Astro Arena.
For football fans, the Sports Pass is priced at RM70 from May 5 to 31 for early bird purchase. Additionally, customers can purchase the NJOI HD and Sports Pass bundle at RM75.
Customers can also take part in the GAMEBIRA NJOI contest from May 5 to Aug 8 to stand a chance to win prizes such as HDTVs, sports vouchers and EURO merchandise.
Subscribers can also capitalise on two promotions while enjoying the new high-definition service. For the My NJOI App promo, first 5,000 customers who download the My NJOI App and purchase the NJOI HD Pack from April 28 to July 31 will receive a RM10 rebate.
Subscribers who purchase selected prepaid packs with the NJOI HD Pack will receive a RM10 discount or RM10 rebate as part of a bundled offering from April 30 to Oct 31.
The NJOI HD Pack can be purchased through the My NJOI App, CH200 portal, NJOI website, NJOI WhatsApp number or at an NJOI retailer.
New subscribers can purchase the NJOI box for RM379 and NJOI HD Pack at RM15 before purchasing prepaid channels and packs.
For more information on the new NJOI HD Pack, send a WhatsApp message to 03-9543 8100 or visit www.njoi.com.my – by Mark Mathen Victor