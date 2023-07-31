Not to be missed! Last call for TAR UMT 2023 intake

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with its October and November intakes in 2023, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) will have an Info Day at all its campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah from August 25-27, 2023 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The levels of study offered are Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Postgraduate. Parents and students are invited to visit the campus and experience the vibrant student life at TAR UMT.

This is also a great opportunity for visitors to meet with academic staff and gain more insight about their programmes of interest. Students who submit their application at the Info Day will receive a processing fee waiver.

For more information, contact us at 03-41450100/23 ext 3478/3354, mobile at 011 – 1084 3326 or visit our website at www.tarc.edu.my. Follow our Facebook page @Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology for more updates.