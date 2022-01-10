Nothing to hide with Swatch’s Clear Collection

TIME is what you make of it, and Swatch wants the world to start 2022 with a clear mind. After all, the New Year is a perfect time to let go of anything holding us back, to cut out the noise, tune out any distractions, wipe the slate clean, get clear on what the future holds and, of course, for new year’s resolutions!

Swatch is no stranger to the transparent trend. It’s an instantly recognisable and iconic look that Swatch first launched with its Gent model back in 1985. This year, Swatch is bringing back the clear look in a big way, with the CLEAR Collection.

The collection goes back to basics with a minimalist palette offset by the signature splash of primary-coloured hands. Swatch believes that there’s also power in acting responsibly with several CLEAR styles made from bio-sourced materials.