$!Nurturing skilled graduates

Berjaya TVET College held its third convocation ceremony for students from various programmes

A TOTAL of 76 students from Berjaya TVET College graduated from various programmes in the third convocation ceremony, three years since 2019, a year before the Covid-19 pandemic. The convocation ceremony was held at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel on Aug 13, 2022. The event began with a speech by the college’s vice president, Dr. Sherly George, who spoke about the students’ achievements before the presentation of the scrolls to the students, who had completed their diplomas and certificates studies in the fields of culinary arts, business management, and language studies programmes. Most of the graduates were from the School of Culinary Arts.

In her speech, Sherly said Berjaya TVET welcomed the first batch of students in January 2017, offering programmes in culinary and hospitality. “Over the time, Berjaya TVET offered additional programmes in information technology, business with specialisations in event management, accounting, cyber security and many more to come,” she said. “The graduates were trained through our ‘experiential vocational-industry’ approach, where students go through hands-on training and are placed in companies or organisations under our Industrial Practise subject to gain experience while studying,” said Sherly. Sherly said that at least 80% of her students have been absorbed into job placements within three to six months of completion of a programme. Berjaya TVET College is a private technical, vocational, education, and training college focusing on producing practical-orientated students, equipped with knowledge and skills ready for the industry. The college provides certificate level and advanced diploma programs. They prepare smart, well-rounded, and competent students. According to the CEO of Berjaya TVET College, Dr. A. Kanendran the college provides basic but skilled based programmes, operational skills, and latest techniques. “The style of an academy college is that they teach the theory and the practical supplements it. However, we teach the practical and operational skills first, and then the theory. It’s a slightly different concept,” Kanendran told theSun. “We are the best, we have the work connection for internships, on-the-job training, job opportunities after graduation, and our facilities are good,” said Kanendran said about the college. The students, however, were all praising the teachers and lectures. Gwendolyn Apryl Choi Wen Ning, 24, a diploma holder in hotel and management, said whenever they didn’t understand something, the lectures would answer them, patiently. The 2021 batch graduate related an incident when a student posted a message in a Whatsapp group at 3am and Dr. Kanendran responded, immediately.

S.Durgaashini Somunaidu – S. TAMARAI Chelvi/THESUN

Another student, S. Durgaashini Somunaidu, 25, an advanced diploma in food preparation and production, shared a similar experience. “Whenever we have doubts, we can text our lectures and they would reply immediately,” said Durgaashini, who is now pursuing a degree in the same field. She also shared that the lecturers would motivate students who want to give up their studies to continue their studies. The 2020 batch students, who are graduating after two years, said: “I feel so happy to graduate and I have been waiting for this day.”